SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police have arrested a man suspected of prowling, a home invasion robbery and a burglary that took place in a Santa Rosa neighborhood overnight.

Officers said a resident on the 2200 block of Donahue Avenue saw the suspect looking at her through a skylight around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. While officers were headed to the scene, a neighbor on the 2300 block of Jose Avenue called police after spotting the suspect in their backyard and staring at them through a glass door.

Police searched for the suspect, but were not able to find him.

Around 12:35 a.m. Thursday, officers were called again to the neighborhood on a report of a break-in at a home on the 2300 block of Pacheco Place. Police said the suspect attacked a male victim with a baseball bat.

When the victim fought back, the suspect left the home. An unspecified amount of the residents’ personal property was also taken, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but did to need medical assistance, according to officers.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, the suspect was found in the garage of a home on the 1100 block of Dickens Drive, about a mile and a half away from the earlier incidents. Police said the resident who found the suspect thought he was injured and took him to a local urgent care facility.

After dropping the suspect off, the resident called police.

Officers located the suspect walking in the area of Sebastopol Road and Fresno Avenue. Police said he matched the descriptions from the other incidents.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Quontavious Clark, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and home invasion robbery. Clark, who is from Georgia, recently moved to the Santa Rosa area a few weeks ago, according to officers.

Police said Clark will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail on $250,000 bail.