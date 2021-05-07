OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two separate shootings overnight in Oakland in the span of four hours left two people dead, police said. The deaths are the latest a surge of homicides and gun violence in the city.
Oakland police said the first happened at around 12:42 a.m. Friday along the 2300 block of 55th Ave. Officers arrived to find an unresponsive male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene, police said.
At 4:18 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1400 block of 3rd Ave. and when they arrived they found a male victim who had been shot and was unresponsive. The victim died of his injuries at the scene despite the officers' life-saving measures, police said.
The identity of both victims was withheld until family members could be notified.
At the end of April there had been 44 homicides in Oakland. The current rate of homicides in the city would surpass last year’s total of 109 homicides, which was the highest total in eight years.