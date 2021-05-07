FREMONT (CBS SF) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two indecent exposure incidents targeting the same victim in a Fremont neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect exposed himself at the front door of an undisclosed residence on March 4, which was captured by the victim’s surveillance camera.

Following the incident, police interviewed the suspect and the case was sent to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution on the charge of misdemeanor indecent exposure. The victim also obtained a restraining order against the suspect.

On April 13, the suspect returned to the victim’s home and exposed himself once again, according to police.

Following the second incident, detectives worked with the DA’s office to secure additional charges against the suspect, including indecent exposure, lewd conduct in a public place, loitering and violating a restraining order.

The suspect, identified as Atif Ali, was arrested and booked into the city jail on Tuesday. Police said due to the crimes being misdemeanors that are not eligible to held in custody, Ali was issued a citation and was released.

Ali is scheduled to appear in court on July 2.