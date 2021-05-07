SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MUSIC FOR MOM: MICHAEL FRANTI

Saturday 6pm

Beloved Bay Area musician Michael Franti is telling Moms “I got you” with a Mother’s Day concert this Weekend. The Spearhead frontman created the video for the catchy song during the pandemic while sheltering in place in Bali with wife Sara & son Taj. The concert is Saturday at 6pm.

michaelfranti.com/watch-ok-roots-shelter-in-place-session

BRUNCH FOR MOM: COMPLINE, NAPA

Lots of choices for Mother’s Day brunch but one spot in Napa is boasting great wine amd a rock star chef making her mark. Compline is a tatse of California . Chef Jammir Gray sourcing the best of local ingredients and makes them sing on the plate. Picasso – eat your heart out. The food is not just art on a plate, it’s super tasty to boot.

complinewine.com

EAT HERE: WILDER SF

Wednesday – Sunday

There is a new kid on the block on Fillmore and it’s open for indoor and al fresco dining.

The menu is a bounty of California foodie goodness. The skillet section caught my eye and warmed the cockles of my heart. The Cajun Curry Tiger Shrimp hit the spot. The Spanish Chorizo mussels were banging with flavour, a kick of sweet & spice and crispy toast to mop up the yummy broth. Don’t leave without ordering a killer cocktail. Take Mom for a Wilder Sunday brunch this weekend, you’ll be glad you did.

wildersf.com

PLAY BALL: SF GIANTS

First pitch 6:45pm

San Francisco Giants enjoy the weekend at home in a three-game series against San Diego. Moms will be treated to a special Giants hat on Sunday. Friday the team will celebrate the 90th birthday of the “The Say Hey Kid,” the great Wille Mays.

sfgiants.com

PIN FOR A CAUSE: ARE YOU VAXXY?

San Francisco artist Jason Dilley has created a special pin inspired by the recent wave of vaccinations – the pin says “I am VAXXY” R U? Proceeds from the pin are going to help vaccinate people in foreign parts through the COVAX program of the United Nations. The pin would make for a great gift that Jason hopes people will purchase for first responders, doctors & nurses and people working the front lines. I am VAXXY and I am proud to say so.

Iamvaxxy.com

SF SYMPHONY: FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

Friday 7pm

This is music to my ears. SF Symphony is open for business once again with concerts scheduled for May and June. The opening concert tonight is a special music event for first responders only. Check the site for upcoming concerts.

sfsymphony.org

HEALTHY TV: FOR THE KIDS

Curious puppet pals Waffles and Mochi travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients. Bay Area Chef & one of my faves Preeti Mistry was a recent guest on the show with host former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

netflix.com/title/81035680

AIDS WALK: SIGN UP NOW

Sunday May 16th

The annual AIDS walks goes virtual this year. Log on and join the star-studded lineup of celebrity supporters (Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez) for one of the country’s biggest fundraisers for AIDS research.

https://sf.aidswalk.net

