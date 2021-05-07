PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on westbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg Thursday night, the latest in a series of shootings on that stretch of highway.

The incident occurred at 9:57 p.m. on the highway at Railroad Avenue, according to the CHP.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed until just after midnight and have since reopened.

The CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigative Unit is taking the lead in the investigation.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Last Thursday, a man was shot in the neck while driving along the Railroad Ave. offramp from eastbound Highway 4. The CHP believes the shooting was not random.

And last Friday, a car was riddled with bullets at the Bailey Road offramp from Highway 4. Police said the victim was a man in his 20s. There was no word on the victim’s condition or what led up to the shooting.

