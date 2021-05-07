COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Officer-involved shooting, San Francisco, San Francisco News, South Of Market

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An officer-involved shooting has been reported in San Francisco Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Varney Place near 3rd St. in the city’s South of Market district at around 12:48 p.m., San Francisco police reported.

READ MORE: Miles Hall Shooting: No Charges Against Walnut Creek Police Officers In 2019 Killing

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management asked residents to avoid the South Park area, two blocks north of Oracle Park, and consider alternative routes as emergency crews remain at the scene.

There was no additional information provided.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

READ MORE: COVID Vaccines: Walk-In Shots Available At All County-Run Sites In Contra Costa