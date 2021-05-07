SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An officer-involved shooting has been reported in San Francisco Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the area of Varney Place near 3rd St. in the city's South of Market district at around 12:48 p.m., San Francisco police reported.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management asked residents to avoid the South Park area, two blocks north of Oracle Park, and consider alternative routes as emergency crews remain at the scene.
There was no additional information provided.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
⚠️ OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING ⚠️
At approx. 12:48PM an OIS occurred at Varney Pl near 3rd St. Media staging area is in front of 363 Brannan St. Media should park on 2nd or 3rd and walk in.
Updates will be provided as they become available. Anticipate delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/R3zHWdOVLU
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 7, 2021