SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A man suffered critical injuries early Thursday morning after an argument in San Francisco’s Sunset District escalated, resulting in a stabbing.
According to police, officers responded around 5 a.m. to the intersection of Moraga Street and 19th Avenue for a report of a stabbing.READ MORE: Fremont Police Arrest Man For Indecent Exposure Incidents, Violating Restraining Order
There they learned the victim, a 39-year-old man, got into an argument with a suspect who brandished a knife and stabbed the victim three times, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday morning, according to police.READ MORE: FIRE DANGER: First Red Flag Warning of Season Issued for North and East Bay Hills This Weekend
Officers were unable to locate the suspect and police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: California Population Drops By 182,000 In First Ever Yearly Decline
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.