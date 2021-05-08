CHICO (CBS Sacramento) — A wildfire in Butte County has forced mandatory evacuations in a rural area north of Chico on Saturday.
The blaze, dubbed the Gunnison Fire, was reported at 3 p.m. at about 100 acres and zero percent containment, Cal Fire said.
Evacuation orders are for residents living on Denver Lane, Gunnison Way, and Trinidad Drive.
The location of the fire was the area of Munjar Road and Meridian Road, according to Cal Fire.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: Wildfire Burns In Rural Area North Of Chico