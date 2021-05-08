OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm fire engulfed a home in the 1800 block of 57th Avenue in East Oakland late Saturday night, destroying the house, a shed and damaging several vehicles before it was finally extinguished.
Oakland firefighters were successful in halting the fire’s advance before it could spread to adjacent homes.
Crews responded to calls reporting the blaze at 9:49 p.m. and were confronted with towering flames billowing out of the roof of the structure when they arrived on the scene.
Happening Now- #workingfire 57th Ave #oakland pic.twitter.com/i0h1wLfBwT
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) May 9, 2021
Approximately 40 firefighters ultimately responded to battle the flames.
The two occupants of the residence were able to safely evacuate. There were no injuries reported.
As a precaution, PG&E shut down power to the neighborhood. A cause of the fire remained under investigation.