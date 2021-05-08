HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) — A motorcyclist died early Saturday when his bike hit the rear of a truck that was part of a slow-moving caravan of Caltrans vehicles street sweeping I-880 in Hayward, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Officer Dustin Kennerley said four or five CalTrans trucks were traveling about five miles per hour as they swept debris from the center divide and left lane just north of the Mowry Avenue exit.READ MORE: Fire Crews Responding To Growing Wildfire Near Benicia
Kennerley said the motorcycle was estimated to be going 80 to 90 mph when it went through that line of warning flares and hit the rear truck in the caravan about 5:44 a.m.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Fremont Mosaic Apartments Home Invasion
In addition to the flares, Kennerley said, there were signs posted about the maintenance work under way, which he said was routine.
The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.MORE NEWS: Violent Night On Oakland Streets: 8 Wounded In 5 Shootings
The cause remains under investigation.