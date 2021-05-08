SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A Sunnyvale man was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death of an associate who was injured in a fight in the 600 block of Kifer Road Friday night.
Responding to a report at 11:38 p.m. that a man was unconscious and not breathing, Sunnyvale police went to the Kifer Road address and provided medical aid to the victim.READ MORE: Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Burns in Butte County North of Chico
The man, whom police said they will not identify until his next of kin are notified of his death, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police determined he had fought with an associate who had fled the scene.READ MORE: Cruz Reynoso, First Latino California Supreme Court Justice, Dies at 90
They later found and arrested Sunnyvale resident Roberto Carlos Ramirez-Renderos, 41, in connection to the death. Ramirez-Renderos was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Holt or Detective Abernathy of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7100.MORE NEWS: Fire Crews Respond To Wildfire Near Benicia
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed