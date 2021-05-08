FREMONT (CBS SF) — One suspect was in custody, a second remained at large in an armed home invasion robbery in April at Fremont’s Mosaic Apartments.

The robbery took a deadly turn the evening of the break-in when a resident fatally shot a third suspect.

Fremont police said 20-year-old Gerardo Landa-Sandoval of East Palo Alto has been arrested for home invasion robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a loaded/concealed firearm. He was booked at Santa Rita Jail with a bail of $62,500.

Detectives also identified 20-year-old Lajon Harris as another outstanding suspect in the home invasion robbery and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, detectives conducted a search of Harris’s residence in Stockton but he was not located. Detectives are requesting the assistance of those familiar with Harris to provide information that will lead to his arrest. Harris is known to frequent the areas of Stockton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and San Francisco.

Police said that a group of armed suspects forced entry into a unit at the Mosaic Apartments on Fremont Boulevard around 10:25 p.m. One of the residents opened fire at one of the suspects, who was fatally wounded.

If you have information regarding Lajon Harris, please contact Det. Troy Roberts at 510-790-6900 or troberts@fremont.gov.