Coast Guard Rescue, Pescadero State Beach

PESCADERO STATE BEACH (CBS SF/BCN) — Three young men who had been stranded on the rocks off Pescadero State Beach during dangerous surf conditions were rescued just before 8 p.m. Saturday night, Cal Fire CZU reported.

Two of the men were rescued by California State Parks lifeguards by board in the water, while one was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hoist operation, officials said.

The men, ages 18 to 20, were on rocks on the beach, but when the tide began to rise, they found themselves stuck on the rocks a few hundred yards from the shore, Cal Fire CZU officials said on Twitter.

“The tide can rise very quickly, so it’s important to check beach conditions before you go to the beach,” Cal Fire officials wrote.