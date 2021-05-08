PESCADERO STATE BEACH (CBS SF/BCN) — Three young men who had been stranded on the rocks off Pescadero State Beach during dangerous surf conditions were rescued just before 8 p.m. Saturday night, Cal Fire CZU reported.
Two of the men were rescued by California State Parks lifeguards by board in the water, while one was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hoist operation, officials said.
LATEST: All three people are being medically assessed. Look closely. This video shows the dangerous conditions when standing on the rocks, with the waves crashing all around. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/5bN70xhQv9
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 9, 2021
The men, ages 18 to 20, were on rocks on the beach, but when the tide began to rise, they found themselves stuck on the rocks a few hundred yards from the shore, Cal Fire CZU officials said on Twitter.
“The tide can rise very quickly, so it’s important to check beach conditions before you go to the beach,” Cal Fire officials wrote.