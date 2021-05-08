OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The surge in Oakland street violence reached a feverish pitch over the last 24 hours as detectives were investigating five separate shootings that left eight people wounded with at least two victims hospitalized suffering from critical injuries.

Even before the Friday night-Saturday morning shootings, police have reported significant upticks in crime. There were 185 ShotSpotter Activations reported from Apr26-May 2, that’s up 133%. There were 61 instances of gunfire.

Oakland Police PIO Johann Watson said in one instance — a 3:22 a.m. shooting on Lakeshore Drive — four people were wounded. Three men suffered non-life threatening injuries and a woman was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Here’s a rundown of the other shootings.

May 7, 2021, at 8:48 p.m., 1400 block of 89th Avenue, one male victim with a gunshot wound. Listed in critical.

May 8, 2021, at 12:30 a.m., 2600 East 27th Street, male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

May 8, 2021, at 1:17 AM, Howell/58th Street, male victim suffering from gunshot wound.

May 8, 2021, at 3:08 AM, at 17th Broadway, male victim suffering from gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released. Oakland police have also not said if any of the shootings were connected.

Authorities were encouraging anyone with information to contact our Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the Lakeshore Avenue shooting and up to $5,000 in the other shootings. Call Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572.