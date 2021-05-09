CONCORD (CBS SF) — Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a house fire near the Concord BART station.
The blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Pacific Street.
Police area asking people to avoid the area as there are water hoses across roadways.
Information about injuries was not immediately available.
CFD is currently working a structure fire on Pacific Street, near downtown BART. Please avoid the area as there are charged water hoses across the roadways. We will update when the area is clear. ~483 pic.twitter.com/JCBipAyRvR
— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) May 9, 2021
