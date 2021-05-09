COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Concord BART, Concord Fire Department, House fire

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a house fire near the Concord BART station.

The blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Pacific Street.

Police area asking people to avoid the area as there are water hoses across roadways.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed