SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco public high school seniors will be allowed back on campus for the final weeks of the school year, according to a statement released this weekend by teachers union officials.
United Educators of San Francisco reached an agreement with the San Francisco Unified School District to let 12th grade students return for in-person learning May 14, a union spokesperson told KPIX.
The last day of classroom instruction in the San Francisco Unified School District is June 2. Graduation ceremonies are set for June 1 through 3.
Union president Susan Solomon sent this statement to KPIX, summarizing the agreement.
UESF and SFUSD reached an agreement on Friday, May 7, that makes it possible for all 12th grade students to return to in-person instruction, starting on Friday, May 14.
UESF brought the initial proposal to SFUSD so that our current graduating seniors would have the opportunity to spend some time in-person on campus with teachers and their peers during their last few weeks of high school as they say goodbye to classmates and prepare for graduation and the next chapter of their lives.
UESF conducted a survey of our secondary-level members, seeking volunteers for this important role. Though the survey is still open, we already know that there are enough educator who have stepped up to make this return happen. We are looking forward to seeing our students in person.