SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco public high school seniors will be allowed back on campus for the final weeks of the school year, according to a statement released this weekend by teachers union officials.

United Educators of San Francisco reached an agreement with the San Francisco Unified School District to let 12th grade students return for in-person learning May 14, a union spokesperson told KPIX.

The last day of classroom instruction in the San Francisco Unified School District is June 2. Graduation ceremonies are set for June 1 through 3.

Union president Susan Solomon sent this statement to KPIX, summarizing the agreement.