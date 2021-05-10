FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Fairfield police officers ensured Mothers’ Day bouquets would make it to their destinations, after a floral delivery driver was arrested for suspected DUI, police said.
Officers said on social media Sunday afternoon that the driver was involved in a collision and was subsequently arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
A picture tweeted by the department showed officers preparing to deliver several bouquets. “Hopefully we get the flowers to their destinations on time,” police said.
What happens when your flower delivery driver is involved in a collision and then arrested for DUI? @FairfieldPolice finishes the remaining flower deliveries for you! #happymothersday2021 everyone. Hopefully we get the flowers to their destinations on time. #ffpd #wearefairfield pic.twitter.com/XGc2Vik56V
— Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) May 9, 2021
No additional details about the crash or the driver were immediately available.