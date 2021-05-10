COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Grass fire, San Rafael, Shoreline Parkway

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Fire crews were making progress knocking down a two-alarm grass fire burning near along the bay shoreline in San Rafael Monday.

The @CA Fire Scanner Twitter account posted that the fire was burning behind the Target store along the 100 block of Shoreline Parkway.

READ MORE: 'High Dispatch' Response, Vegetation Trimming Blunts Highway 17 Fire In Santa Cruz Mountains

At least five to seven acres have burned near Kerner Blvd just west of Francisco Blvd. Billowing smoke was visible across much of the area.

A short time later, San Rafael Fire tweeted that crews were making good progress containing the fire and that sufficient personnel were at the scene. There were no evacuations ordered and no structures being threatened.

READ MORE: COVID Impact: BART Seeing Rise In Ridership, Planning to Expand Services

San Rafael Fire also noted that the shoreline fire was a good reminder that fire season has arrived and warned residents to be prepared.