SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Fire crews were making progress knocking down a two-alarm grass fire burning near along the bay shoreline in San Rafael Monday.

The @CA Fire Scanner Twitter account posted that the fire was burning behind the Target store along the 100 block of Shoreline Parkway.

At least five to seven acres have burned near Kerner Blvd just west of Francisco Blvd. Billowing smoke was visible across much of the area.

We are responding to a grass fire near Kerner and Francisco Blvd. E. No evacuations have been ordered. Firefighters are making an aggressive attack to limit spread. @centralmarinfd @SMFDinfo @RossValleyFire @NovatoFireDist @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/ihO1HAwRGq — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021

A short time later, San Rafael Fire tweeted that crews were making good progress containing the fire and that sufficient personnel were at the scene. There were no evacuations ordered and no structures being threatened.

#shorelinefire– Crews are making good progress as the fire backs into the wind. Sufficient resources on scene. No Evacuations. No structures threatened. No reported injuries. https://t.co/RkgXYrpfeK — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021

San Rafael Fire also noted that the shoreline fire was a good reminder that fire season has arrived and warned residents to be prepared.