OAKLAND (CBS SF) — As a life-long Oakland resident, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said Monday that his department was determined to halt the recent surge in gun violence which lead to two homicides and nearly a dozen shootings over a 36-hour span.

The violence began early Friday morning and continued on Saturday.

“Hearing the constant gunfire, many of you may feel hopeless, frustrated, and fearful,” Armstrong said in a news release. “As your chief, I refuse to give up! OPD needs your (local residents) help to reduce the violence in our city.”

Gunfire erupted on Oakland streets at 12:45 a.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2300 block of 55th Avenue to investigate the report of a male lying on the ground. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene.

Less than four hours later, officers were investigating a second homicide. Around 4:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 3rd Street to investigate the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound. He also was declared at the scene.

“As a lifelong resident of Oakland, I am deeply saddened each time a person is killed in our city,” Armstrong said of the homicides.

Over the next 13 hours, officers to seven shootings with a total of 10 victims.

The first incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. when officers responded to the 7300 block of International Avenue and discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, additional officers responded to the 1400 block of 85th Avenue, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Investigators said those two shootings were related.

The violence continued and just before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of 89th Avenue. Once on scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of East 27th Street where another male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Roughly 45 minutes later, officers responded to yet another shooting, this time in the area of the 5800 block of Howell Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Just after 3:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Broadway on a report of a shooting. A male victim was later located at an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were on the move again, this time dispatched to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Three additional shooting victims were located at an area hospital. The victims were identified as two male San Francisco residents and one male Tracy resident.

All were listed in stable condition. A female Vacaville resident was listed in critical condition.

The victim’s identities in both homicides are being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the Lakeshore Avenue shooting and up to $5,000 in the other shootings. Call Crime Stoppers at (510)777-8572.

Oakland Police Homicide Investigators ask, anyone with information to contact them at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.