WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A man was critically injured following what police call an attempted murder at a park in Walnut Creek Monday, and police were looking for a suspect.
Walnut Creek police said dispatchers received a 911 call at 5:36 a.m. from someone reporting a man appeared to be injured at the gazebo in Civic Park.
Officers arrived to find a man unconscious with a serious head injury, police said. Medics took the unidentified victim to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Investigators determined the victim was with a man earlier in the morning and that person is believed to the suspect in the assault. He was described as a White man in his 40s, about five-foot-one to five-foot-three with thin gray hair, clean-shaven, and missing several teeth.
Police said based on the preliminary investigation it believed the incident was isolated and there was not any active threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Walnut Creek Police Detective Gerstner at 925-256-3578.