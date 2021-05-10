SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency (SFMTA) plans to reopen all subway stations and introduce a new temporary bus route this Saturday, officials said this week.

The SFMTA was already restoring bus routes since the city moved into less restrictive tiers earlier this month. With this announcement, the agency also revealed that the subway tunnels were upgraded and will have working WiFi service.

“Getting San Francisco moving forward requires us doing everything we can to get Muni back to full service,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a statement. “As we reopen more businesses and activities, it’s essential that our transit service is able to accommodate more passengers and help people get around our city.”

The city closed the subway stations last year during the lockdown but after the city entered the yellow tier last week, the SFMTA moved forward with its plans to reopen them.

The agency also listened to feedback and decided to create a new temporary bus route — the 36/52 Special. This bus route will serve the hilltop neighborhoods of Forest Hill, Miraloma and Sunnyside in a loop between Forest Hill Station and Glen Park Station.

With the lifted restrictions in the city, the agency is bringing back the historic railway lines as well as the N Judah Metro rail service, which will resume its full route between Ocean Beach and 4th and King Street (Caltrain). The T Third will be extended to West Portal and then continue on, running as the K Ingleside to Balboa Park Station.

The SFMTA made all the changes to service available on its website.

“There is no economic recovery without public transit,” said Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA Director of Transportation. “Our staff is committed to keeping San Francisco moving and is working tirelessly to bring Muni service back better than ever.”