REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Redwood City early Monday morning, with the driver of the vehicle stopping at the scene of the collision to inspect his vehicle before driving away, police said.

Redwood City police said officers responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at about 2:24 a.m. on the 1600 block of El Camino Real. They found a male victim in the southbound lanes of El Camino with unresponsive and suffering from major injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A witness told police the suspect vehicle was a white cargo van with major front end damage and the driver being a man in his 40 with a dark complexion, police said. The witness stated the van was headed southbound on El Camino when it hit the pedestrian and then continued on.

The van then made a U-turn at Roosevelt Ave. and headed back northbound on El Camino, stopping at the scene of the collision, where the driver stopped, got out to examine the damage to his vehicle, and then getting back in and driving away headed northbound on El Camino, police said.

Detectives and traffic unit officers are following up on leads and checking for video surveillance cameras that may have captured the collision and subsequent events.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact Redwood City Police Detective David Denning at 650-780-7141 or Traffic Officer Pete Cang at 650-780-7100 ex. 5021. For those wishing to remain anonymous, messages can be left on the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at 650-780-7110.