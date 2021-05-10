REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A Redwood City man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a housemate during an altercation over the weekend, police said Monday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Scott Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a stabbing. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other and lived at the same residence.READ MORE: UPDATE: Crews Make Progress On Grass Fire Burning Near Bay Shoreline In San Rafael
During the altercation, police said the suspect used an unknown sharp object to stab the victim. The victim sustained a 4 inch laceration to his chest, which officers said was not life-threatening.READ MORE: 'High Dispatch' Response, Vegetation Trimming Blunts Highway 17 Fire In Santa Cruz Mountains
When police arrived, the suspect remained at the scene and was positively identified by the victim. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jesus David Cisneros, was taken to the Maguire Correctional Facility where he was booked on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.MORE NEWS: COVID Impact: BART Seeing Rise In Ridership, Planning to Expand Services
According to court records, Cisneros was arraigned Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Cisneros on May 21.