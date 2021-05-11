OAKLAND (CBS SF) — New video has emerged showing an Asian couple robbed in broad daylight in an Oakland parking lot. It happened at Restaurant Depot located at 400 High Street last Monday around 6 pm.

On the video, you can see the suspect get out of a black car parked next to the victim’s car. A man opens the passenger door to grab the victim’s bag.

At the time, the Asian couple was loading up the back of their car. They take notice and try to get the bag back as the getaway car begins speeding away.

The male victim said he was hit by the suspect. Both victims were dragged by the car, before they let go and tumbled to the ground.

The victims want to remain anonymous, but spoke exclusively with KPIX 5 reporter Betty Yu. They said they visit Restaurant Depot regularly because they run a restaurant in Oakland. Customers say it’s a crime they’re seeing happen far too often at that location.

“You definitely get warned by other people who shop here, don’t ever put your bag in before and then go to the back of your car,” said Dorian Jones, who works in the restaurant industry. “If you walk up and take my bag, I’m going to be really in a tight situation.”

Jones says she always keeps her bag on her when she’s out.

“Everybody – this kind of business, everybody brings cash – two, three thousand dollars – and the people they know it,” said restaurant owner Rahat Rehman.

Rehman says he owns several restaurants across the Bay Area. He visits Restaurant Depot every day to stock up and says he watches his back.

“Especially in Oakland, you have to just look around, what’s going on,” he added.

Luckily, the victims were not seriously injured. The suspects are still outstanding. Oakland Police have not provided a description.