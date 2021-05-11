SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Traffic was temporarily shutdown on I-680 Tuesday morning after a suspect trying to evade arrest, slammed into a police vehicle, raced onto the highway and then abandoned their damaged vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, authorities said.

San Ramon police said the incident took place just before 8 a.m. An officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Crow Canyon Road. But instead of stopping, the suspect struck the officer’s vehicle and fled from the scene.

Fortunately, the officer suffered only minor injuries. He was being treated at a local hospital and should be released.

The pursuit continued from Crow Canyon Road near Shoreline Drive toward I-680 and entered the freeway. But the suspect’s car began having engine issues and exited the freeway at Sycamore Valley Road.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot. He jumped the Sycamore Valley Road overcrossing fence and began running on the outside of the fence above the freeway.

San Ramon police said for safety, the freeway was temporarily shut down in both directions.

After a taser deployment, the suspect was later apprehended on the west side of the freeway underneath the overpass.

Further investigation revealed, the vehicle being driven by the suspect had false license plates but was reported stolen out of San Francisco.

The suspect, whose identity we are still attempting to confirm, is also suspected of being involved in a recent local burglary. He was arrested for assault against a peace officer, felony evading, an outstanding warrant out of San Joaquin County, and a violation of probation.