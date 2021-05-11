FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont on Tuesday announced the recent arraignment of a Fremont elementary school teacher accused of molesting children under his charge at school and during tutoring sessions, authorities said.

On April 26, 63-year-old Fremont resident Reynaldo Lorenzana was arraigned in court on one felony count of lewd act upon a child. Police said the victim was in 5th grade at the time of the sexual assault and is now an adult.

The crime against the then child occurred approximately eight or nine years ago while Lorenzana was employed as an elementary school teacher, according to authorities. Police said at least two additional victims also came forward with accusations against Lorenzana, but their cases occurred outside the statute of limitations for prosecution.

However police said those additional victims will have an opportunity to testify in court to support the current criminal case.

According to authorities, Lorenzana has been employed by Fremont Unified School District as a teacher since September 2005 and had worked at Forest Park Elementary and Chadbourne Elementary. Police said he has since been placed on administrative leave by the Fremont Unified School District.

Lorenzana also worked for a private tutoring company for elementary aged children from 2010 to 2012. The victims told police that the crimes occurred at school and during tutoring sessions.

Fremont Police sexual assault detectives worked with several victims to bring the single charge against Lorenzana. He was charged on April 13 and issued a notice to appear by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office for arraignment on April 26.

During Lorenzana’s arraignment, the court ordered him to be booked at a jail for identification purposes prior to his next hearing. Lorenzana was booked at the Fremont City Jail on May 7, officially identified, and released. Three days later, Lorenzana attended a hearing where a judge set his bail at $100,000 and continued his plea hearing until May 24.

Lorenzana was released from the hearing and will have an opportunity to post bail before his May 24 hearing in order for him to remain out of custody.

The Fremont Police Department encourages any additional victims to contact Detective Tony Holguin at aholguin@fremont.gov or call 510-790-6900. Information or tips can also be submitted on various platforms including anonymously at https://fremontpolice.gov/TIP