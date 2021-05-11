OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Frustrated with delays to their plans to build a new waterfront ballpark, the Oakland Athletics have been given a greenlight by Major League Baseball to consider relocating to cities outside of the San Francisco Bay Area.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan, crediting sources, was the first to report on the latest twist in the A’s search for a replacement home to the aging Oakland Coliseum.

In a statement, team president Dave Kaval called relocating a difficult decision.

“This is not an easy directive for our fans to hear,” Kaval said. “After four years of work, MLB is concerned with the rate of progress with local officials and other stakeholders on our new ballpark efforts.”

Losing the A’s would be the final blow to the city’s status as a home to a major sports franchise. The city has already lost the NFL’s Raiders to a new stadium facility in Las Vegas and the Golden State Warriors relocated to San Francisco in 2020 when the team built the Chase Center.

Team Owner John Fisher said the team will continue pursuing the Howard Street Terminal waterfront site, but will also begin looking elsewhere.

“The future success of the A’s depends on a new ballpark,” Fisher said. “Oakland is a great baseball town, and we will continue to pursue our waterfront ballpark project. We will also follow MLB’s direction to explore other markets.”

The team wants to build a ballpark and mixed-use development at the Port of Oakland that would include up to 3,000 residential units, a hotel, parks, and commercial and retail space.

“MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland,” Major League Baseball said in a statement. “The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks. We know they remain deeply committed to succeeding in Oakland, and with two other sports franchises recently leaving the community, their commitment to Oakland is now more important than ever.

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball. We have instructed the Athletics to begin to explore other markets while they continue to pursue a waterfront ballpark in Oakland. The Athletics need a new ballpark to remain competitive, so it is now in our best interest to also consider other markets.”

Following the announcement, a spokesperson for Mayor Libby Schaaf’s office said the city shared the league’s urgency.

“Today’s statement makes clear that the only viable path to keeping the A’s rooted in Oakland is a ballpark on the waterfront,” said the mayor’s office. “We have made great strides with the Governor’s certification and release of the EIR. Now, with the recent start of financial discussions with the A’s, we call on our entire community – regional and local partners included — to rally together and support a new, financially viable, fiscally responsible, world class waterfront neighborhood that enhances our city and region, and keeps the A’s in Oakland where they belong.”