STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A Stockton police officer was shot and killed Tuesday during a confrontation with a suspect who was also shot and killed.

Stockton police reported on the department’s Twitter feed at 10:39 a.m. that the shooting happened on the 4400 block of La Cresta Way.

A subsequent tweet indicated one officer and a male suspect had been shot and taken to an area hospital. A third tweet at 1:06 p.m. reported both the officer and the suspect had died of their injuries.

The officer was identified as 30-year-old Jimmy Inn. He leaves behind a wife, a 7-month-old son, and two step-children, police said. More details were being released at a press conference later Tuesday.

It was the second police officer killed in the line of duty in California in the past 24 hours. On Monday, San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti was killed in a shootout with a suspect as officers arrived at an apartment to serve a warrant.

