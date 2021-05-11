PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old Petaluma man has been arrested after he allegedly firebombed a homeless encampment where he lived following a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Petaluma police said Jesus Orosco was being held in Sonoma County jail on several counts including arson, assault with a deadly weapon, making terrorist threats and threatening a police officer.

Investigators said the incident took place at approximately 5:31 p.m. Monday. Petaluma police received a 911 call of a female who had possibly been set on fire. The woman was reported to be near Lynch Creek and under North McDowell Blvd bridge.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult female under the bridge, who had minor burns to her feet. The woman’s bedding and part of her shelter had been destroyed by a fire.

Investigators have determined both Orosco, and the victim, were camping under the bridge when Orosco became upset with the victim. He allegedly created a Molotov cocktail from a partially used bottle of alcohol, which he then lit on fire.

Orosco then threw the lit Molotov cocktail at the victim’s mattress, which she was laying on.

Two bystanders, who were driving on North McDowell Blvd, saw smoke coming from under the bridge and called 911. The two witnesses also went under the bridge and confronted Orosco, who then began to put the fire out.

When officers arrived on scene they located and arrested Orosco. The Petaluma Fire department responded to the scene and assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries. After Orosco was arrested he became angry and threatened to kill a Petaluma police officer.