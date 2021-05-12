RICHMOND (CBS SF/BCN) — Students getting in-person instruction at a Richmond elementary school have returned to distance learning for the rest of the week after van with a disturbing message was found parked across the street, according to West Contra Costa Unified School District officials.
An abandoned and graffiti-covered van with “School Shooting May 26” spray-painted on the side was spotted Friday across the street from King Elementary School on Florida Avenue.READ MORE: San Mateo Deputies Arrest Man In Cyclist Assault
Superintendent Matthew Duffy said in a letter to parents that school principal Joey Sundberg immediately contacted Richmond police and district administrators.READ MORE: State Health Officials Preparing To Greenlight COVID-19 Vaccine Shots To Children 12-15 Years Old
“We are working with the Richmond police, who are actively investigating the incident,” Duffy wrote. “The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff are our top priority. In an abundance of caution, we have closed King for in-person instruction for the rest of the week.”
Sundberg and other school administrators worked to notify the school community in the days following the discovery.MORE NEWS: Caught On Camera: Video Shows Man Defacing San Francisco Murals Dedicated To Asian Culture
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at (510) 233-1214.