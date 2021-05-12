BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A man suspected in the armed robbery of a Berkeley Chevron station was arrested after police discovered him asleep in a stolen truck.
Berkeley police said the armed robbery took place at 7:16 a.m. in April 22. Investigators said in a news release Wednesday that the suspect entered the store area of the Chevron gas station located at 1500 University Ave.READ MORE: 'I Am A Gold-Collar;' Driverless Tesla Backseat Rider Basks In Social Media Notoriety As He Flaunts His Wealth
Investigators said he pulled out a gun and demanded cash. Fearing that he could be hurt, the clerk gave the suspect the money from the cash register and the suspect walked out to a pick-up truck and drove-off.READ MORE: Optimism Soaring In San Francisco Bay Area As COVID Pandemic Woes And Worries Ease
Four days later, officers from the Alameda County Regional Auto Theft Task Force found a previously reported stolen truck in Oakland with the suspect asleep inside.
They arrested him. After additional investigation, detectives determined that the suspect was same suspect who robbed the Chevron gas station.MORE NEWS: San Jose Suspect Arrested for Felony DUI, Vehicular Manslaughter After Hitting Motorcyclist
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect — a 61-year-old man with no known address — and charged him with robbery, stealing a vehicle and several other criminal enhancements.