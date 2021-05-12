ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Antioch Police say a man shot his neighbor in self-defense last month following an argument and the victim succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.
On the morning of April 17, James Bain, 70, attempted to stab his 62-year-old neighbor with a knife before the man, who carried a firearm, shot him, police said.
Bain was brought to a hospital where he remained in critical condition until his death Wednesday.
Antioch police initially arrested the neighbor but later released him after they determined he was acting to protect himself. Police did not release the name of the shooter.
Anyone with questions about the case can contact Police Detective Gragg at (925) 779-6889 or rgragg@antioch.gov.
