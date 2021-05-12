MILPITAS (BCN/CBS SF) — Police are making extra patrols in the area of Murphy Park after a 13-year-old girl reported Tuesday she was fondled then spat at and punched by a man who then fled the area.

Milpitas police said the girl was walking through the park near Grand Teton Drive when a man came up from behind and inappropriately touched her over her clothing, then punched and spit at her.

The man fled when the girl struck him, police said.

The girl then reported the attack to an officer she saw nearby. A search was conducted, using a drone to look through the surrounding area, but the suspect was not found.

He is described as a white male, about 40 to 50 years old, with crooked yellow teeth, a peeling, scabbed facial complexion and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Police had a composite sketch made of the suspect and are asking area residents with camera systems to check whether there is video of anyone matching the description.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400 or anonymously on the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500.

