OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that left a male victim dead early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded at 3:46 a.m. to the 2600 block of East 27th Street after they were alerted to gunshots in the area.

Officers located an unresponsive man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

Paramedics pronounced the man, an Oakland resident, dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Officers are investigating the death. Anyone with information can call the Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821.

The fatal shooting is the latest in a particularly violent year that has seen police reporting an enormous spike in deadly Oakland street violence.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday vowed that he and his department were determined to halt the surge in gun violence that continued last weekend including two homicides and nearly a dozen shootings over a 36-hour span.

The violence began early Friday morning and continued on Saturday.

Gunfire erupted on Oakland streets at 12:45 a.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2300 block of 55th Avenue to investigate the report of a male lying on the ground. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene.

Less than four hours later, officers were investigating a second homicide. Around 4:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 3rd Street to investigate the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound. He also was declared at the scene.

Over the next 13 hours, officers investigated seven separate shootings with a total of 10 victims.

“Hearing the constant gunfire, many of you may feel hopeless, frustrated, and fearful,” Armstrong said in a news release. “As your chief, I refuse to give up! OPD needs your [local residents] help to reduce the violence in our city.”