MILPITAS (CBS SF/BCN) — A 52-year-old Phoenix woman died in a crash on Interstate Highway 680 in Milpitas early Wednesday morning and a driver has been arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The California Highway Patrols said the crash was reported at 12:28 a.m. on northbound Interstate Highway 680 south of Jacklin Road.READ MORE: Optimism Soaring In San Francisco Bay Area As COVID Pandemic Woes And Worries Ease
A 2012 Infiniti struck sand barrels and a concrete sound wall before coming to rest in the center median. The woman, who was a passenger, appeared to be unrestrained in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.
Eduardo Preciado, the 25-year-old Fremont man driving the vehicle, was arrested after officers determined alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.READ MORE: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
The crash shut down traffic on the highway until about 2:10 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Abandoned Van With Threatening Graffiti Forces Richmond Elementary School To Return To Remote Learning
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.