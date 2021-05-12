SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco city officials announced Wednesday that the city plans to reopen city hall to the public in June, and is already taking reservations for weddings there.

After closing down in March of last year at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, officials say city hall will reopen Monday, June 7. Residents will be able to apply for marriage licenses, obtain birth and death certificates, record documents, and register businesses as well as payment of property and business taxes and fees.

“Bringing the public back into City Hall is a significant step in our reopening process. City Hall is the heart of our civic life, where people can come to take care of their basic needs or take part in the most important moment of their life,” said Mayor London Breed. “San Francisco is opening up again.”

The announcement also noted that starting June 1, some City Hall services will be open for very limited in-person services by appointment only and not open to the general public.

Officials noted that visitors will be required to wear facial coverings and maintain 6 feet of distance from members of other households. There may also be additional instructions regarding maximum occupancy when receiving services at individual offices.

For more details on the reopening schedules and plans for each Department, visit the city’s website.