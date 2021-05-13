COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm fire was burning at a church complex in Concord early Thursday morning.

The fire was burning at Christ Community Church of the Nazarene at 1650 Ashbury Dr. Fire crews arrived at around 6 a.m. to find a two-story building consumed by flames.

The building, on the opposite side of the complex from the main church, was severely damaged in the fire that burned through the roof. The sanctuary and church offices were not affected.

An overnight security guard who was sleeping at the complex said the building, once used for classrooms, was vacant at the time of the fire. John Olveira told KPIX 5 the church has had problems with squatters inside the abandoned property and he has frequently had to chase them out.

Concord police said areas of Ashbury Dr, near Clayton Rd, are shut down and urged people to stay out of the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.