PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence’s Washington Park neighborhood was left rattled Thursday evening after nine people were injured in a drive-by shooting, according to Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Carolina Avenue. Clements said at least three of the victims are in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.
The victims, who have not been identified by name, include eight men and one woman, all between the ages of 19 and 25. No arrests have been made, however, Clements said the shooting was not random and stemmed from a feud between two groups.