OAKLAND (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday the state Department of Justice will investigate the fatal shooting last June of Sean Monterrosa by a Vallejo police officer.

Bonta said the investigation comes after Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams “unilaterally abdicated her responsibility as the elected district attorney and refused to conduct a review of the Vallejo Police Department’s investigation of the incident,” according to a statement released by Bonta’s office.

Monterrosa was fatally shot on June 2 of last year by a Vallejo police officer from inside a moving patrol vehicle. He was allegedly attempting to loot a Walgreens store during a night of violence sparked by the outrage over the police death of George Floyd.

In July, Abrams announced her office would recuse itself from reviewing both the Monterrosa shooting and the February 2020 shooting of Willie McCoy, referring both cases to former state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Abrams said the recusal was prompted by the outcry over the shootings by elected officials, numerous community members and the media, indicating the state attorney general office was the proper agency to investigate.

Becerra declined at the time to have the state Justice Department take on the case, saying Abrams did not demonstrate that her office was not able to conduct a proper investigation. However, Becerra did say the department would investigate the alleged destruction of evidence in the shooting.

On Thursday, Bonta said Krishna has offered no evidence that her office had a conflict of interest in the case. Since there has not been any indication that the DA’s officer was pursuing the probe into the Vallejo Police Department’s handling of the case, Bonta said his office will now review it.

“ Without accountability, there is no justice,” said Bonta in a prepared statement “It’s past time Sean Monterrosa’s family, the community, and the people of Vallejo get some answers. They deserve to know where the case stands. Instead, they’ve been met with silence. It’s time for that to change; it’s time for action. Seeing the failure of the District Attorney to fulfill this important responsibility, my office will review the case to ensure a fair, thorough, and transparent process is completed. This is the right thing to do and I will go where the facts lead. Rebuilding trust in our institutions starts with the actions of each and every one of us. If there has been wrongdoing, we will bring it to light.”

Bonta added that the decision announced Thursday is separate from the Justice Department’s ongoing civil review of the Vallejo Police Department’s policies and practices.