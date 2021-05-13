SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — Authorities in San Anselmo are asking residents on part of Tamalpais Avenue to shelter in place after a bear was spotted in a backyard tree of a home.

An alert sent out by Central Marin Police Authority at around 7:20 p.m. advised residents near the 100 block of Tamalpais Avenue to shelter in place, with their doors, windows and garage doors closed.

The Central Marin Police Authority issued its first alert at around 5:48 p.m. regarding a bear in a tree in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Tamalpais Avenue near Cedar in San Anselmo.

Wildlife Animal located in San Anselmo https://t.co/xeUgEQ7Cdt — Central Marin Police (@centralmarinpa) May 14, 2021

The bear is perched about 40 feet up in an oak tree in the backyard of a home on Tamalpais Avenue not far from downtown San Anselmo.

KPIX 5 reporter Andrea Nakano tweeted photos of the bear.

Here is a close up of the bear. pic.twitter.com/BnqhAWMECO — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) May 14, 2021

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived at the scene at around 6:45 p.m. to deal with the animal. Officials estimate it is a 200-300 pound young adult.

As of about 7:20 p.m. Fish and Wildlife, Marin Municipal Water District Rangers, Marin Humane, and the Ross Valley Fire Department were working with Central Marin Police Authority. Fish and Wildlife developed a plan to allow the bear to come to down from the tree on his own and then monitor his path back to open space.

Tamalpais Avenue remained closed to all vehicle and foot traffic and all pedestrians have been directed out of the area, authorities said.

“The well-being of both the public and the bear is our priority,” the Central Marin Police Authority said.

Authorities parked a fire truck with it’s lights flashing a block away from the home where the bear was to discourage the animal from coming towards downtown San Anselmo. Officials are hoping to coax the bear to move west towards Mount Tamalpais.

Police put up crime scene tape to cordon off the crowd gathering nearby in homes of getting a look at the bear.

KPIX spoke with San Anselmo resident Larry Haines, who owns the home where the bear is camped out.

“I was working downtown, and my wife found me and says, ‘There is a bear in one of our oak trees. I was like, ‘A bear? As in an actual bear?’ And she said, ‘Yes, a B-E-A-R.’ Hard to believe a bear would wander the streets of San Anselmo,” Haines said. “We are a block from downtown, which is very busy. Usually a lot of people are walking through here. Very, very surprising.”

While residents may have been surprised, a park ranger from Mount Tam told KPIX there were two reports of bear sightings in the last couple of weeks.

While residents in #SanAnselmo are shocked to see the bear, hearing ⁦@CaliforniaDFW⁩ knew about this bear. Just talked to a park ranger from Mt. Tam. He says they had two separate reports of a bear sighting in the last couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/kH9zPjLDqd — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) May 14, 2021

Police said the area has been secured and the animal poses no immediate threat to the public. They plan resolve this incident with minimal risk to the animal.