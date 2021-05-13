PEARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a Texas mother who had been missing for weeks was found in an SUV in a pond on Tuesday, police confirmed.
Police said on Wednesday that the body was positively identified as Erica Hernandez after being recovered in Pearland.READ MORE: California Justice Department To Review Sean Monterrosa Killing By Vallejo Police
The single mother of three children had been missing since April 18 after she was last seen leaving her friend’s house in southwest Houston at around 2:30 a.m.READ MORE: Consumer Demand Propels Record Number Of Imports At Port of Oakland
KTRK reports the family said Hernandez had sent a text just after 3 a.m. that read she was “five minutes away from getting home.”
Police did not say if foul play was suspected in her death.MORE NEWS: Missing Landscaper Found Dead In San Rafael; Co-Worker Arrested
“The Pearland Police Department extends our condolences to the family and everyone affected by this tragedy. The investigation into the death of Ms. Hernandez is still active and ongoing,” Pearland police said in a statement.