MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) — Local charities announced Thursday they are providing free dental care to uninsured residents in Contra Costa County next month.
The clinic is provided by a collaboration of two charitable organizations, Dentists on Wheels and St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. Construction of the facility, which will include three dental chairs for clients, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks in Pittsburg at the St. Vincent de Paul Family Resource Center at 2210 Gladstone Drive.
The clinic, to be staffed by volunteer dentists, will be able to treat most patients' needs, from screenings, cleanings and check-ups to fillings, crowns, extractions and dentures.
The clinic is also sponsored by The California Wellness Foundation, John Muir Health, Refera, Catholic Management Services & Funeral Services, The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund, Robert Anderson Dental Corporation, The Wilcox Family Foundation, Fremont Bank, Digital DOC, Optum, Q-Optics, Shoreview Dental, The Patterson Foundation, Dr. Amanda Backstrom, NSK Dental Instruments, XDR Radiology, as well as many dental specialists and private donors throughout Contra Costa County.
