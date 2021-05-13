SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — Authorities in San Anselmo are asking residents to avoid an area of Tamalpais Avenue after confirmed reports of a bear in a tree.
The Central Marin Police Authority issued an alert at around 5:48 p.m. regarding a bear in a tree in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Tamalpais Avenue near Cedar in San Anselmo.
Wildlife Animal located in San Anselmo https://t.co/xeUgEQ7Cdt
— Central Marin Police (@centralmarinpa) May 14, 2021
The bear is perched about 40 feet up in an oak tree in the backyard of a home on Tamalpais Avenue not far from downtown San Anselmo.
KPIX 5 reporter Andrea Nakano tweeted a photo of the bear.
Just received photos of the bear in #SanAnselmo It is perched about 40 feet high in a backyard of the home. @KPIXtv live report coming up in minutes pic.twitter.com/j8W03rz5lx
— Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) May 14, 2021
Police said officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were en route to the scene to deal with the animal.
Police said officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were en route to the scene to deal with the animal.

Police put up crime scene tape to cordon off the crowd gathering nearby in homes of getting a look at the bear.
Police said the area has been secured and the animal poses no immediate threat to the public. They plan resolve this incident with minimal risk to the animal.