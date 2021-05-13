OAKLAND (CBS SF) – After a year of shutdowns and amid a rise in illegal dumping, city officials in Oakland are resuming monthly “Bulky Block Party” events for residents to legally dispose of large items.

The city announced that it plans to hold its first such event since the start of the pandemic at the city’s facility on 7101 Edgewater Drive on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With proof of residency, residents will be able to dump bulky trash items for free.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said the city is officially in “spring cleaning mode” after the Bulky Block Party events were shut down in March of 2020.

“After more than a year of shelter-in-place, we know this is going to be a spring cleaning season like no other,” Schaaf said in a statement. “That’s why we’re ramping up these services, and I encourage all Oakland residents to take advantage of these free dump days at the Bulky Block Party to get rid of unwanted junk and help keep our neighborhoods clean!”

The resumption of the events comes amid an ongoing rise in illegal dumping on Oakland streets. Officials said Public Works crews perform more than 30,000 pickups annually, nearly triple the amount compared to 10 years ago. Much of the illegally dumped material comes from households in Oakland.

In March, an illegal dumping crackdown in East Oakland led to dozens of citations and three arrests. Almost 60 abandoned vehicles were also found, two of which were stolen.

City officials are also combatting illegal dumping by expanding the number of Garbage Blitz Crews to four — enough to dedicate one team per the city’s designated dumping hotspots. In total, OPW employs 15 workers on the crews.

Following the May 22nd event, future Bulky Block Party events will take place on the last Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 26.