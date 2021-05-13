REDWOOD CITY (BCN) – A 41-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge after being found asleep in a preschool in Redwood City last week, San Mateo County prosecutors said Wednesday.
Oscar Dario Banegas, who has four other open burglary or drug cases, was found on May 5 in the baby room at St. Michael Preschool at 401 Hudson St. by the preschool's director and told her to "chill out" and that he sleeps at the preschool all the time, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The director then watched the school's surveillance footage that showed Banegas walking around the school and her office, and that $500 had been stolen. Officer arrested Banegas, who was recognized from prior contacts, prosecutors said.
He entered the not guilty plea in San Mateo County Superior Court on Tuesday and remains in custody on $40,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing in the case set for May 20.
