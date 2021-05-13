COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Forged Check, Identity theft, Narcotics possession, San Bruno, San Bruno News

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Police in San Bruno have arrested a man on multiple charges, including narcotics possession, after he tried to allegedly cash a forged check at a store last week.

Around 6 p.m. on May 6, officers said they responded to a business on the 200 block of El Camino Real. When they arrived, they talked to the suspect and found the check was stolen during a burglary in the San Jose area.

READ MORE: San Francisco Corruption Scandal: City Reaches $1.7M Settlement With Permit Expediter Walter Wong

Officers then discovered that the suspect had what they described as a “large amount” of narcotics in his vehicle. The suspect also had a fake driver’s license and what police said were items consistent with identity theft.

READ MORE: Blaming COVID-19, Airbnb Reports 1Q Loss Of Nearly $1.2 Billion
Evidence seized in an identity theft and drug case in San Bruno on May 6, 2021. (San Bruno Police)

Evidence seized in an identity theft and drug case in San Bruno on May 6, 2021. (San Bruno Police)

The suspect, identified as a 38-year-old man from Daly City, was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. Police said their investigation on charges of possession of a forged check, possession of narcotics for sale, identity theft and committing a crime while on bail will be forwarded to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Apple Holds Edge In App Store Trial Despite Nagging Issues

Police have not released the suspect’s name.