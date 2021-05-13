SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Police in San Bruno have arrested a man on multiple charges, including narcotics possession, after he tried to allegedly cash a forged check at a store last week.
Around 6 p.m. on May 6, officers said they responded to a business on the 200 block of El Camino Real. When they arrived, they talked to the suspect and found the check was stolen during a burglary in the San Jose area.
Officers then discovered that the suspect had what they described as a "large amount" of narcotics in his vehicle. The suspect also had a fake driver's license and what police said were items consistent with identity theft.
The suspect, identified as a 38-year-old man from Daly City, was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. Police said their investigation on charges of possession of a forged check, possession of narcotics for sale, identity theft and committing a crime while on bail will be forwarded to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
Police have not released the suspect’s name.