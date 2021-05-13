COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Crews in San Jose were able to contain a residential structure fire on Pomona Avenue Thursday afternoon that displaced eight people, according to fire officials.

San Jose Fire Department units responded to the fire at a two-unit residential building on the 1500 block of Pomona Avenue when they received the call shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at approximately 4:21 p.m. Officials later said the fire started in the basement of a two-unit home and spread to the interior.

The Northern California office of the Red Cross is providing assistance to the eight residents displaced by the fire.

The fire department said one firefighter suffered a minor injury during the incident. The cause of fire remains under investigation.