SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Crews in San Jose were able to contain a residential structure fire on Pomona Avenue Thursday afternoon that displaced eight people, according to fire officials.

San Jose Fire Department units responded to the fire at a two-unit residential building on the 1500 block of Pomona Avenue when they received the call shortly after 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Residential fire on Pomona Ave. under control at approximately 4:21pm. No injuries to civilians or firefighters. Cause of fire under investigation. @RedCrossNorCal assisting 8 displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/qIlfUJZbfh — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 13, 2021

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at approximately 4:21 p.m. Officials later said the fire started in the basement of a two-unit home and spread to the interior.

Structure fire at 1500 block of Pomona. Fire started in the basement of a two unit home and spread to the interior. Fire under control, 8 residents and one dog displaced, Red Cross advised. One minor firefighter injury. pic.twitter.com/fK6b81sQ5x — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 14, 2021

The Northern California office of the Red Cross is providing assistance to the eight residents displaced by the fire.

The fire department said one firefighter suffered a minor injury during the incident. The cause of fire remains under investigation.