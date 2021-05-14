BRENTWOOD (KPIX) — The Brentwood City Council this week declined to renew a lease with an energy company that pipes natural gas through the city.

City leaders cited safety and environmental concerns.

The 35-mile line transports natural gas between San Joaquin County and a Richmond refinery. The biggest natural gas producer in the state, California Resources Corporation, owns the line.

They said only a small portion of the line runs through Brentwood. The said 1.8 million cubic feet of natural gas flows through the 12-inch pipe daily.

That’s enough gas to supply roughly 9,000 homes.

“I just don’t think it’s worth it. It’s a risk that we take. And someone could be like, ‘Oh, it could never happen.’ But I’m sure that’s what those families in San Bruno thought, too. It could never happen,” said Brentwood Councilwoman Jovita Mendoza.

The contract paid the city $12,000 a year. Approval of the lease extension came before the Brentwood City Council on Thursday, but the group declined to offer the extension.

The line runs next to the Westmont assisted living facility, medical offices, and a few subdivisions, including Rod Flohr’s home.

“I think it’s a hazard. We saw what happened in San Bruno. And I’ve been looking, a lot of pipelines do explode. I guess it’s not very often. But when they do, they flatten houses,” said Flohr.

He and many neighbors have safety and environmental concerns.

“Natural gas is on its way out. Renewables are the things now. I just don’t think we need to be doing that anymore,” said Flohr.

The company is not giving up, saying in statement, “We look forward to continuing to work with the city and its staff on how we can continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy.”