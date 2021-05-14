CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Following authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds, health officials in Contra Costa County announced mobile vaccination clinics at several middle and high schools starting next week.

The clinics, which are operated by Contra Costa Health Services and Kaiser Permanente, are scheduled to begin May 18. Clinics will rotate among campuses and return for second dose appointments.

“To make every school as safe as possible from COVID-19, it is critical that our campus communities have easy access to vaccine and health information,” said Contra Costa County Superintendent Lynn Mackey. “Every student who receives a vaccine is a hero, who protects not only themselves, but their family, teachers and friends.”

Campus clinics will welcome anyone eligible for the shots, including students from other schools, families and community members. Patients under 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian to be vaccinated. Clinics are scheduled to operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The goal is to help families that might not otherwise have the opportunity to get a free vaccine at a convenient location where they feel safe – the neighborhood school,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control formally adopted a recommendation to authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents age 12-15. The vaccine was approved for teens 16 and up earlier this year.

Contra Costa School Vaccination Clinic Schedule:

May 18-22: Antioch Middle, Concord High.

May 25-May 29: Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord)

June 1-June 5: Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, Iron Horse Middle (San Ramon), Kennedy High (Richmond), Mt. Diablo High (Concord)

June 8-June 12: Antioch Middle, California High (San Ramon), Concord High, De Anza High (Richmond), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood)

June 15-June 19: Dougherty Valley High (San Ramon), Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord)

June 22-June 26: Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, San Ramon Valley (Danville), Mt. Diablo High (Concord), Kennedy High (Richmond)

June 29-July 3: De Anza High (Richmond), California High (San Ramon), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood)

July 6-10: Dougherty Valley High (San Ramon)

** No clinic at Freedom High on 6/5 or 6/26

(Source: Contra Costa Health Services)

According to the county’s vaccination dashboard, 68.5% of Contra Costa residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday. Meanwhile 57.4% are fully vaccinated, which amounts to more than 566,600 people.

Earlier this month, Contra Costa health officials opened up vaccine eligibility to those who live outside the county. Walk-in shots are also available at all county-run vaccination sites.

More information about the vaccine can be found at http://cchealth.org/coronavirus.