STOCKTON (BCN) – University of the Pacific announced Thursday all students returning to in-person instruction this summer and fall, new and continuing, will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning back to campus, at all three of their campus locations.

UOP has the capacity to fully vaccinate every student and employee at all three of their locations because of their partnership under Blue Shield of California.

“Our decision is predicated on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health agency guidance and the recommendation of our university COVID-19 Council of scientists, researchers and health professionals,” Maria Pallavicini, Pacific provost and COVID-19 Council chair said.

Students returning to the San Francisco campus must be fully vaccinated by July 6 and Stockton and Sacramento students will have to be fully vaccinated by August 1.

For those UOP students participating in the Back to Pacific: Ready, Set, Roar session, the deadline for the vaccination requirement is July 15.

“This policy mirrors many other California universities and colleges. It will help us to reach the highest level of protection possible, reduce infections, limit many of the disruptions of COVID-19, and safeguard the community we live in,” Pallavicini said.

Students will have the option to have the vaccination requirement waived for medical or religious reasons.

Any student not fully vaccinated by the deadlines will be required to adhere to a higher standard of health and safety protocols which include precautions sent in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

